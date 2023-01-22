 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The worst fears for global growth may be subsiding

Bloomberg
Jan 22, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

Bolstering such prospects are China’s reopening after pandemic lockdowns, evidence of slowing inflation, and the assured views of some senior European officials that their economies won’t suffer recessions

The International Monetary Fund may even soon raise its outlook for the year.

Grounds for more hope that the global economy can avoid a major slump may emerge in the coming week in business surveys showing gradual improvement across much of the advanced world.

Purchasing manager indices for both the US and the Euro Zone are anticipated by economists to tick higher. While several gauges will still suggest contraction, the upward direction of travel could add to a growing narrative that a soft landing is achievable.

At the same time, the full effects of concerted policy tightening by central banks have yet to be felt.

Global PMI Activity

