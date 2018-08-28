The politics of business tax policy: India’s Vision 2022

Sudhir Kapadia

One of the hallmarks of the NDA Government is a relentless focus and communication on New India Vision 2022 and a slew of forward looking and transformative measures across infrastructure, social and physical, banking, affordable housing, power and health to name a few.

From a business perspective, demonetization, Goods & Services Tax (GST) and Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) were specific policy interventions to transform the underlying paradigm of doing business in India.

One of the key challenges plaguing the fiscal policy landscape over the years is the stubbornly low tax to GDP ratio implying severe revenue constraints for successive Governments’ attempts to redress agrarian distress, initiate and expand social security and welfare of the poor and create world class physical and social infrastructure. Undoubtedly, with stabilization of GST and greater formalization of Indian economy, along with stringent anti-tax and fiscal evasion measures, the tax buoyancy is slated to improve over time.

The NDA Government has been generally agile in considerably improving processes in both direct and indirect tax regimes and has been fairly proactive in dealing with tax issues across many sectors in the economy.

One of the consequences of these far reaching changes is the increase in complexity of the tax laws especially dealing with business taxation. In addition, to keep up with developments in the digital economy and cross border businesses, Government is in a continuous process of legislating on these matters. It is in light of these momentous changes that the impending unveiling of the proposed new Direct Tax Code (DTC) has far reaching implications for fiscal policy in India.

Till very recently, one noticeable feature of the NDA Government’s tenure was its ‘distancing’ from Big Business seemingly to ward off a perception sought to be created by the Governments’ opponents to the effect that this Government represents only the interest of ‘Suits and Boots’.

In four years, it is clear the Modi Government’s focus is firmly on eliminating poverty in India and the fairly successful implementation of quite a few transformative social programmes negates the perception of this Government only siding with ‘Big Business’.

In fact, ironically, Indian businesses have felt somewhat forlorn and, even unwanted, in light of the political rhetoric in recent times. It has, therefore, come as a welcome relief that no less than Prime Minister Modi himself has finally and forcefully defended ‘good’ businesses and acknowledged the role of business and industry in creating jobs and growth of the economy. The moot question now is to what extent this thinking will inform business tax policy under the proposed DTC.

It is interesting that the Modi Government has already taken bold steps like announcing a roadmap for corporate tax rate cuts, removal of plethora of tax exemptions, eliminating capital gains tax exemptions under tax treaties with Mauritius and Singapore and imposing a 10% long term capital gains tax on equity shares.

However, the reduction in corporate tax rate extends only to ‘small companies’ and the cumulative impact of the base rate, surcharges and the dividend distribution tax (DDT) makes India’s prevailing corporate tax rates one of the highest in the world.

The proposed DTC thus affords a great opportunity to rationalize various tax exemptions, simplify a complex capital gains tax system, replace DDT with tax in the hands of shareholders and, above all, embrace the 25% corporate tax rate for all companies across the board.

One of the main reasons for progressive moderation in corporate tax rates globally is the increasing competition in attracting business and investments thus reversing an age old phenomena of relative higher corporate tax rates which prevailed for many decades (latest, of course, is the significant decrease in the US corporate tax rate from 39% to 21%). The analysis below will illustrate these data points.

The DTC should also consider substituting the Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) on companies with the far simpler Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) which may obviate the complexities caused by differences in accounting and tax treatment for many items of income and expenditure.

It has been the experience so far in India that any talk of reduction in corporate tax rates is viewed from a unilateral prism of ‘revenues lost’ thus assuming that there would be no ’collateral gains’ in the economy by way of increase in investments. The experience so far in other countries and, in India too, has been to the contrary. (Note that tax rates have been progressively reduced in India too over the decades lifting ‘animal spirits’ for investments in businesses.)

Therefore, whilst continuing with much needed ‘anti tax evasion’ measures against recalcitrant businesses, the Government would do well to consider the positive impact of tax rate cuts (along with streamlining of tax exemptions, etc.) for the economy as a whole.

A final question remains to be addressed. Given the prevailing political rhetoric in the year headed towards the next general elections in 2019, can the Modi Government afford to be seen as ‘endorsing’ corporate tax rate cuts, howsoever salutary may be its collateral advantages? In fact, if there is one political leader in India today who has the ability to convincingly and credibly explain the economic rationale of such fiscal measures to people at large, it is Prime Minister Modi himself. He has already spoken in defense of ‘good’ business and earlier, on the ‘Good and Simple Tax’.

He will now do well to speak on the need for considering holistic impact of a lower corporate tax rate and other simplification measures on the economic march towards the shared vision of New India 2022.

Defending a good tax policy need not mean that the Government of the day is oblivious to the needs of poorer sections of society.

In fact, an attractive and stable tax policy is a sine quo non for economic growth which, in turn provides the much needed resources for poverty alleviation.

After all, it is now an accepted truism that Government alone cannot make the investment required in the economy to create jobs for the roughly 10-12 million new graduates coming out of India’s universities every year. It is absolutely imperative that private investment is encouraged to achieve these daunting challenges.

It is high time that we free ourselves from the prevailing political rhetoric which most times implies that resources magically appear from ‘thin air’ to fund much needed social welfare measures and create necessary jobs in the economy. One hopes that a common political consensus emerges for the need to support and incentivize business and make business (big and small) a partner in this continuing journey of economic growth much beyond 2019!

The author is National Tax Leader, EY India. Views expressed are personal.