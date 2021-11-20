The 'I' word and the unending woes of policymakers in settling economic scores

Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at YES Bank

World over, inflation has taken the centre stage and there seems little respite for policymakers from the ‘I’ word. Global central banks have spent enormous time explaining that high inflation is ‘transitory’ and thus would not be nudged into tightening monetary policy. However, the markets seem to be running out of patience.

US CPI inflation was reported at 6.2 percent YoY for October 2021 (a 30-year high), exhibiting a rise of 0.9 percent MoM. Core was at 4.6 percent YoY, a rise of 0.6 percent on a MoM basis. Worryingly, there seems to be several factors that point to a lengthy period of high and sticky inflation.

In a show that high inflation may be affecting consumer sentiments, the US consumer confidence indicators turned lower while polls started showing that households are worried about inflation and is impacting living standards negatively. All these are worrying signs for any central bank.

At the same time, there is also a widening disconnect between what the policymakers would want the market to believe and how the market reads these signals.

The choice for the central bankers is turning out to be extremely difficult at this point, especially when growth divergences as well as supply chain bottlenecks continue. The US Fed just started withdrawing from its Quantitative Easing and preparing markets for a rate hike now can lead to financial market volatilities. At the other end, zero action could erode its credibility, lead to higher inflation expectations and a situation where policy management becomes even more difficult.

Note that the Bank of England held interest rates unchanged after hinting at tightening monetary policy to squash the strong inflation. This led to criticisms against the British central bank.

Adding to the woes is the fact that farm inputs are getting expensive and the UN recently warned that the world’s food import bill is set to jump by a record 14 percent, increasing the threat of hunger, especially in the poorest nations. Thus, higher food bills could pressure household budgets, already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising energy bills.

There is evidence that food import costs in the poorer countries are climbing faster than those in developed economies, thereby widening the global inequality gap.

Global trends in inflation are creating some concerns for India too. Headline CPI reading was at 4.8 percent for October 2021, while the core inflation continues to be on the higher side, printing at 6.1 percent. The Headline WPI inflation also surprised higher at 12.5 percent and there is some evidence that the inflation pressure is getting more broad-based. Firms have started reporting pains from the higher input costs, meaning that a part of this could be passed on to the end-user, leading to elevation in retail inflation.

Being a net importer, high global commodity prices (oil as well as metals) are likely to keep the pressure on domestic inflation in India. There is a currency implication too as a firmer dollar will lead to rupee depreciation, leading to higher imported inflation. The good news is that global commodity prices have tended to stabilise recently while lowering taxes on petrol and diesel will also provide some comfort to domestic inflation.

Even as vegetable prices now show a jump, there might not be much concerns for India on food prices as government granaries are well stocked. Consequently, the RBI can breathe easy as there does not seem to be immediate fears for headline retail inflation crossing the policy threshold of 6 percent.

A recent study by the RBI suggests that inflation in India is increasingly sensitive to forward-looking expectations. According to the last survey, the 3-month and 1-year ahead inflation expectations in India have moderated by 50 and 60 bps. The study also indicates that the output gap in India continues to remain huge, though in the process of closing out.

Overall, all these factors provide manoeuvrability to the RBI, likely to retain growth stabilisation as the focal point of its policy decisions in the near future.

