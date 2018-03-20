App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 19, 2018 08:12 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

The Future of Taxation: Experts decode India’s approach to taxing digital companies

In a special show, The Future of Taxation, a panel of experts decode India’s approach to taxing digital companies.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The digital economy has become increasingly entwined with our physical world. It is influencing social interactions, payments, entertainment, and even trading and investing. The Indian digital economy is expected to be worth about USD 35 billion and it is growing at a pace of 24-25 percent a year.

Given the huge disruption that digital has brought about and its blistering growth rate, a key question arises -- how should the digital ecosystem be taxed, how can governments earn revenue from services that span borders, as some of the world's most valuable enterprises like Google, Facebook, and Amazon spread their reach in emerging markets like India, what share of their revenue can the Indian government look at taxing?

In a special show, The Future of Taxation, a panel of experts decode India's approach to taxing digital companies.

For entire discussion, watch accompanying videos...

tags #Economy #Features

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC