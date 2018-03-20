The Future of Taxation: Experts decode India’s approach to taxing digital companies

The digital economy has become increasingly entwined with our physical world. It is influencing social interactions, payments, entertainment, and even trading and investing. The Indian digital economy is expected to be worth about USD 35 billion and it is growing at a pace of 24-25 percent a year.

Given the huge disruption that digital has brought about and its blistering growth rate, a key question arises -- how should the digital ecosystem be taxed, how can governments earn revenue from services that span borders, as some of the world's most valuable enterprises like Google, Facebook, and Amazon spread their reach in emerging markets like India, what share of their revenue can the Indian government look at taxing?

In a special show, The Future of Taxation, a panel of experts decode India's approach to taxing digital companies.