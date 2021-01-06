The fiscal deficit target should be realistic, says Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA

Alok Industries | The stock has surged 602% in 2020 so far to Rs 21.35 as of December 24, 2020, from 3.04 on December 31, 2019.

For the upcoming Budget 2021, Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA Ltd says:

Budget day is always awaited with great anticipation, for the tone that will be set by the Finance Minister for the upcoming year.

In our view, budgets should be seen an exercise in fiscal accounting, not a platform for necessarily announcing reforms, which can be rolled out at any time during the year. Accordingly, the success of budgets should not be assessed on the basis of the number and magnitude of the reforms that have been announced.

What I would like to see in the upcoming Union Budget for FY2022, are credible revenue assumptions, transparency in expenditure and a realistic fiscal deficit target.

A medium-term plan for disinvestment, outlining the entities in the pipeline, what steps need to be taken before the disinvestment can actually take place, as well as indicative timelines, would add to the credibility of the revenue forecasts.

Moreover, adequate allocations for various subsidies, to ensure that no amount needs to be carried forward to the subsequent year, would aid in the transparency of expenditure. In addition to the health sector, the available fiscal space should be prioritized toward growth-generating capital spending.

While the economic, and by extension, revenue outlook remains uncertain, the fiscal deficit target should be realistic, whether it is in the form of a point estimate or a range.