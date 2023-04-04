 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The changing face of FTAs in today's global economy

V Lakshmikumaran
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

New-age FTAs are not mere agreements for trade in goods, but cover various aspects such as environmental provisions, trade in services, intellectual property, movement of people, digital trade, and more.

Free Trade Agreements (FTA) are agreements entered into between countries with the aim of reducing barriers to trade and investment. The countries that are parties to the agreement extend to each other preferential benefits in the form of reduced tariffs, increased market access, etc. These agreements could be either bilateral or plurilateral.

FTAs and the World Trade Organization

FTAs are an exception to the principle of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) enshrined in World Trade Organization (WTO) agreements on goods, services, and intellectual property. Per the aforesaid principle, WTO member countries shall treat all other member countries equally.

An FTA must meet the following requirements: