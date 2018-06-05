Textiles sector has only ups and few downs: Smriti Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani appealed to NIFT students to explore opportunities in emerging technological advances in the textiles sector.

She said the sector only has "ups and ups, and very few downs".

"It is very easy to be honourable, but not easy when times are tough. I hope you will remember the pledge (taken as graduating students) to be honourable and dutiful, especially when times are tough. Because that will be a true reflection of your character," the minister said while delivering her address as the chief guest at the annual convocation of Gandhinagar-based National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Irani said the textiles sector is the "second largest employer" in the country.

"This sector talks about the capacity of the nation not only as a manufacturing base, but also as a nation which has the legacy of cultural magnitude that the world is yet to experience. While you bid your child bon voyage, be assured that this is a journey on a path which has ups and ups and very few downs," the BJP leader said.

Irani also called for students to look for fusion of disciplines like design, fashion communication etc, which she said matters in "real world."

The minister also asked the students to explore opportunities in emerging technological advances in the textiles sector to add value to their endeavours.

"How many amongst you have attempted an understanding of emerging technical textile capacities, especially in design? How many of you have studied the light emitting textiles which are shown on many catwalks, and imagine a concept for upcoming Navratri (festival).

"So today begins the process of imagining the future for not only for yourself but also your consumers. How many of you have studied those elements in technical textile which helps shape memory of the fabric that you wear?" she questionned.

A total of 243 students graduated at the convocation of the NIFT-Gandhinagar held.