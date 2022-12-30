 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ten charts that show world economy’s turbulent course over 2022

Bloomberg
Dec 30, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

The cost of living soared all over the world in 2022. Pandemic price pressures, dismissed as transitory, turned out to be enduring with Russia’s war in Ukraine causing a fresh spike in food and energy costs.

Above all, it was the year of inflation.

In June alone, inflation was mentioned in more than 250,000 news stories on the Bloomberg Terminal.

Initially slow to react, the Federal Reserve and its fellow central banks were forced to play catch-up. They raised interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.

By the year’s end, inflation appeared to be past its peak — but economies were stalling, as tight money began to bite.