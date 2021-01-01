Temp hiring is top focus for recruitment firms as companies turn cautious

Temporary (temp) staffers working in short-term roles are the top choice for companies in India amidst the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak. This has led recruitment firms to pivot towards hiring temp or gig staff for companies across the country in FY21.

Industry sources said that close to 75,000 jobs are on offer on a temporary basis, led by sectors such as e-commerce, offline retail, IT/ITeS and the financial services sector.

Pranav Nalwade of staffing firm Ace Career Solutions told Moneycontrol that earlier the temp-permanent hiring mix was 35-65 for recruitment firms. But in FY21 it has sharply moved to 55-45 due to the cautious hiring outlook of companies.

“The idea is that rather than hiring a full-time worker at the time of uncertainty and later laying him/her off, it is better to hire temp staff. Companies also end up saving on costs,” he added.

According to a recent estimate by the Indian Staffing Federation, the staffing industry has a market size of Rs 26,500 crore, of which flexi/temp staffing is now at Rs 19,500 crore.

The temp staffing value is higher because intense competition exists between firms and project cost sizes are larger. This market size takes into account contract sizes per sector and is a cumulative value.

It is not just in entry roles that temp workers are being hired. HR consultants said that sectors such as retail and electronic goods are hiring for store-level positions on a temp basis (for 6-8 months) since full-time staff are either absent or were laid off during the pandemic.

Why are temp staff in demand?

The first reason is cost savings. Revenue across customer-facing companies took a hit between April and June 2020, when India saw a strict lockdown being imposed due to Covid-19. Close to 11 million people are estimated to have been laid off by corporates across the country.

Taking a cue from this experience, companies are being cautious in their recruitment plans.

The entry-level salary for a full-time role for B.Com/BSc. graduates in India is Rs 25,000-28,000 per month. Compared to this, a temp worker is paid Rs 11,000-15,000 per month and is retained only for 12-15 months.

Employee benefits such as provident fund, gratuity and group health insurance, which are additional components of the annual pay package of a salaried professional, are not applicable for temp workers.

Delhi-based human resource consultant Vinayak Guha Roy of Jobs Next Staffing said that the reverse migration of employees during the pandemic is another reason temp staffing is getting popular.

“We have seen that companies in the retail, hospitality and FMCG sectors that have restarted operations after months of lockdown are finding it tough to get their employees back from their home towns. Several individuals are even demanding transport costs and company accommodation near the work location. Hence, temp staffing is turning out to be cost-effective,” he added.

Close to 10 million workers had gone back home after the lockdown was announced in March. Even now, only 60-65 percent have come back to cities.

Will this trend continue?

HR firms expect this trend to continue till the time a Covid-19 vaccine is approved in India and mass distribution begins.

Vasant Bhat, from Bengaluru, who runs Swift Career Solutions, said that HR firms are also expanding their temp staffing teams to cater to the surge in demand. His firm, which had 30 people in April handling temp hiring, has now expanded to 42 people. The permanent staffing team remains constant at 55 people.

“The sudden demand was unexpected for recruitment firms. We presumed that once the unlock phase is announced, companies will go back to permanent hires. But that is not the case yet,” he added.

Bhat said that it is a win-win for temp workers as well since they are not bound to a single company and can take up multiple jobs to boost their income.