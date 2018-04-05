Telangana to spend Rs 38,000 cr for three power projects

Telangana power utilities are spending nearly Rs 38,000 crore for setting up three power projects with a combined capacity of 5880 MW in the state.

A press release from TS Transco CMD, D Prabhakar Rao said, a 24-hour power scheme will be successfully implemented from January 1 onwards for as many as 23 lakh agriculture pump sets in Telangana.

"TSGENCO has commenced projects of 5880 MW capacity at Manuguru (4x270 MW), Kothagudem (1x800 MW) and Dameracherla (5x800 MW) with an investment of Rs 37,938 crores. The works are going on war footing," he said.

"The initiative of the government to develop power through public sector has received appreciation from all over the country," Rao said.

The state grid met a peak demand of 10,284 MW on March 8, 2018 which is an all time record in the history of Telangana Power sector, he claimed.

Further, Transmission and Distribution System is fully geared up to meet a load of up to 11,000 MW in coming seasons and the power utility is spending Rs 12,136 crores towards strengthening the transmission and distribution system.