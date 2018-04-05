App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 05, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana to spend Rs 38,000 cr for three power projects

A press release from TS Transco CMD, D Prabhakar Rao said, a 24-hour power scheme will be successfully implemented from January 1 onwards for as many as 23 lakh agriculture pump sets in Telangana.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana power utilities are spending nearly Rs 38,000 crore for setting up three power projects with a combined capacity of 5880 MW in the state.

A press release from TS Transco CMD, D Prabhakar Rao said, a 24-hour power scheme will be successfully implemented from January 1 onwards for as many as 23 lakh agriculture pump sets in Telangana.

"TSGENCO has commenced projects of 5880 MW capacity at Manuguru (4x270 MW), Kothagudem (1x800 MW) and Dameracherla (5x800 MW) with an investment of Rs 37,938 crores. The works are going on war footing," he said.

"The initiative of the government to develop power through public sector has received appreciation from all over the country," Rao said.

The state grid met a peak demand of 10,284 MW on March 8, 2018 which is an all time record in the history of Telangana Power sector, he claimed.

Further, Transmission and Distribution System is fully geared up to meet a load of up to 11,000 MW in coming seasons and the power utility is spending Rs 12,136 crores towards strengthening the transmission and distribution system.

tags #Andhra Pradesh and Telangana #Economy #power projects #Telangana

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.