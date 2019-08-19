App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 09:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao favours comprehensive national power policy

Of the total captive power generation in the country, not even half is being utilised, but yet several parts in the country are living without power, he said on Sunday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has favoured bringing in a comprehensive national power policy to provide quality, uninterrupted electricity to all the sectors.

There are also frequent power cuts all over the country and the situation should be addressed, a release from his office said.

There are also frequent power cuts all over the country and the situation should be addressed, a release from his office said.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Chairman Rajiv Sharma, who toured the state for three days and visited power plants and the Kaleswaram project, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister on Sunday, it said.

A discussion took place on the power situation in the state and in the country on the occasion, it added.

The financial help extended by the PFC had helped the state a lot for setting up of power plants and revamping electricity related institutions, Rao said, thanking Sharma for the help.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 09:55 am

