App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tech startups created over 60,000 direct jobs this year: Nasscom

Overall, the IT sector employs 4.1 million people directly and 10.25 million indirectly, Prasad added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Technology startups alone have created 60,000 direct jobs this year and overall the IT sector will be a "positive hirer" in the current financial year, industry body Nasscom said on December 18. Speaking at the launch of 'Future Skills PRIME' programme, a joint skilling initiative by the IT ministry and industry association, Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom said, "Even our startups are creating jobs, tech startups have created over 60,000 direct jobs... just this year".

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that as per Nasscom, the top IT companies have continued hiring momentum.

"Nasscom Chief tells me that top 15 companies have employed 1,00,000 people, in net job creation," Prasad told reporters.

Close

Overall, the IT sector employs 4.1 million people directly and 10.25 million indirectly, he added.

related news

"It (the hiring) is a growth compared to the previous years which is what we had expected. So, compared to last year, the IT services and IT industry will be a positive hirer this year," Ghosh said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Nasscom #Ravi Shankar Prasad

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.