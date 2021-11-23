Tea industry’s triple whammy: Rising imports, falling exports, inclement weather

Overall tea production in India -- from January to September 2021 -- at 956.28 million kg, is over 11 percent higher than the same period the previous year, as per the data of Tea Board.

Rising import of tea and unseasonal rains in south India are posing more problems for the Indian tea industry, which is already battling a downturn in exports and local demand.

Better tea production than last year has not brought cheer to the industry as exports are nosediving. With retail demand yet to rebound fully, prices have been subdued, though they are higher than in other major producing countries.

The tea industry reckons that the recent notifications of the Tea Board to curb rising imports, much of them illegal, may take time to come into effect. Tea imports in 2020 rose 48 percent over the previous year to touch 23.40 million kg.

In 2021, till the end of August, it is up by 34 percent, at 16.97 million kg, compared to the same period the previous year.

Darjeeling tea affected

Tea is imported mainly from Africa, Vietnam and Nepal. At stake is the Darjeeling tea industry, as cheaper tea, imported from Nepal under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), is sold as Darjeeling tea, according to tea growers.

The Tea Board has said that all importers should strictly follow the 2014 notification, requiring them to inform its nearest office about the storage of tea within 24 hours of import and that they should specify the origin of such teas and follow the labelling guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Passing of the imported tea as Indian tea will invoke suspension or cancellation of licence, the board had warned.

“We still don’t know how much imports have gone for re-export and how much have been retained and distributed in the local market. We have asked the Tea Board for details,’’ said Sujit Patra, Secretary, Indian Tea Association.

South India tea worst-hit by rains

The unseasonal rains have also hit south Indian tea more than the tea in other parts of the country. “We have received record rains in October and November. This has affected output as well as quality as there has been hardly any sunlight, ‘’ said Anil George Joseph, VP, Tea, Harrisons Malayalam Ltd, which has tea estates spread over Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Joseph said good weather in the coming months will be good for tea production and will help minimise the damage of October and November.

Overall tea production in India -- from January to September 2021 -- at 956.28 million kg, is over 11 percent higher than the same period the previous year, as per the data of Tea Board.

But tea industry considers 2020 as an abnormal year, with COVID-19 crippling output and prices going through the roof. The current production is 5 percent below the level in the same period of 2019.

Grim stories from export front

On the export front, the outlook is grim, with shipments down by nearly 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) from January to August 2021, at 118.84 million kg. In 2020, exports plunged to a seven-month low of 209.72 million kg. “This year, we will struggle to touch even 200 million kg,’’ said Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of Indian Tea Exporters Association.

According to him, India has lost the competitive edge to African countries on the export of CTC teas in West Asia, North Africa and CIS countries because of higher prices. Unresolved payment issues with Iran, the major market for the Orthodox variety, have choked shipments.

“In addition, the phenomenal increase in freight rates, shortage of containers, lower export incentives and delay in GST refund have put further pressure on exports,’’ Kanoria said.

Under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), tea exporters enjoyed 3-4 percent incentive. This has come down to 1 percent or below under the new Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products ( RoDTEP) scheme, he said.

After an unusual escalation, local tea prices have softened this year in the absence of a thriving retail market and export. Average prices have dipped by 7 percent so far this year to Rs 173.52 per kg.