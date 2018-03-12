Tea exports to Pakistan increased in 2017-18 during April to January

Tea exports to Pakistan during the 10 months of 2017-18 during the period April to January stood at 12.73 million kilograms (mkgs) as compared to 9.65 mkgs during the same period of 2016-17.

Total exports from India during April to January 2017-18 also increased to 200.67 mkgs from 188.10 mkgs in the correspond period previous fiscal, according to Tea Board data.

Among the major importers were CIS countries, where exports fell to 46.92 mkgs during April to January 2017-18 from 49.63 mkgs in the similar period of 2016-17.

Iran importers lifted 24.62 mkgs during the period in current fiscal, as compared to 21.06 mkgs in the previous financial year.

Other prominent importers were the UAE (16.44 mkgs), the UK (13.66 mkgs) and the USA (11.89 mkgs) in the first 10 months of 2017-18.

In value terms, exports were to the tune of Rs 3970 crore in the first 10 months of current fiscal, which was higher than Rs 3874 crore in the similar period of previous fiscal, according to the data.

Unit price realisation per kilogram during the period April to January 2017-18 was lower at Rs 197.86 from Rs 206 in the previous period of 2016-17.