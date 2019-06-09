App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Taxation imbalances in Indian aviation sector need to be corrected, says SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh

Singh, who has helmed the turnaround of the once ailing low cost carrier, said big bold reforms and more out of the box thinking can be expected from the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asserting that Indian aviation sector has terrific potential, SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh has said imbalances in regulatory and taxation structure need to be corrected for the sector, which can be a bright spot of the economy.

Singh, who has helmed the turnaround of the once ailing low cost carrier, said big bold reforms and more out of the box thinking can be expected from the government.

"If there was any government which has will and political strength, then it is this government. Aviation can be one of the bright spots of the economy ... Some wonderful work has been done, if you see UDAN scheme and other initiatives," Singh told PTI in a recent interview on the sidelines of an IATA event.

Close

Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) or regional air connectivity scheme was launched in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government as part of efforts to make flying more affordable as well as connect unserved and under-served airports. Various other initiatives were also taken up during the first term to bolster the aviation sector.

related news

After being one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world, passenger traffic growth turned negative in April, mainly due to crisis at Jet Airways. The full service carrier shuttered operations in April.

"In aviation, we need to get our cost structure right, ATF under the GST, build India into a global aviation hub. Aviation can be a great employer of people and has terrific potential. We need to think big.

"We have the opportunity to be the service centre of the world for aviation. We need to correct the imbalances that exist in our regulatory and taxation structure," Singh said.

The airline industry has been pitching for bringing Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Jet fuel accounts for more than 40 percent of an airline's operational cost.

Earlier this month, global airlines' grouping IATA's chief Alexandre de Juniac said developing markets are expected to provide the majority of additional passenger demand.

"India and China alone are forecast to account for around 45 percent of all additional passenger trips over the next two decades. Even more than today, the travellers of the future will come from all walks of life and economic means," he had said.

According to Singh, it is wonderful that the country has a strong and stable government for the next five years.

"I believe that the government will focus hard on promoting economic growth and employment. You will see big bold reforms and much more out of the box thinking at much higher pace. I think this government has the political strength and the political will to do it," the SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director said.
First Published on Jun 9, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Economy #India #SpiceJet

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.