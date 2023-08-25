Taxation gives legitimacy to digital assets: Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh

Kiran Mysore Vivekananda, Chief Policy Officer of cryptocurrency exchange Coin DCX said that crypto adoption is here to stay irrespective of the government's stand on it

Speaking about tax on digital assets, Additional Solicitor General of India at the Supreme Court, Balbir Singh said, “The good side of this is that it gives de-facto recognition and legitimacy to digital assets.”

Singh was part of a panel discussion on 'Re-Shaping the Global Crypto Landscape' at Moneycontrol's Policy Next event on India's G20 presidency. The other panel members were Kiran Mysore Vivekananda, Chief Policy Officer at Coin DCX and Dileep Shenoy, Chairman of Bharat Web3.

Singh noted that G20 is a good platform to build consensus on digital assets with other countries. “Given the nature of assets we are talking about that are boundary-less, I believe G20 is a great multi-lateral platform where there can be certain consensus regarding certain digital assets,” he added.

According to Singh, all classes of assets need to have the certainty to thrive as business assets, and this can happen only through a regulatory arrangement. "Based on consensus that can be arrived at (in G20), it can then be converted into domestic laws and regulations in the respective countries," he explained.

Kiran Mysore Vivekananda, Chief Policy Officer of cryptocurrency exchange Coin DCX said, "One of the best outcomes of G20 would be to get global cooperation to regulate crypto assets."

The Chief Policy Officer of Coin DCX said that crypto adoption is here to stay irrespective of the government's stand on it. "In today's situation, 80 percent of India's volume is now underground business. It is not directly happening because it is all going to foreign exchanges," he added.

Noting that the last 12 months have been bad for the crypto market, Vivekananda pointed out that the regulatory changes made in the past year pushed down close to 80 percent of volumes in Indian crypto exchanges.

“Data also shows that in the last year, close to Rs 1,200 crore of Indian money has flown into foreign exchanges. Indian exchanges are finding it very difficult,” he said. Explaining the outflow he said, “Foreign exchanges allow Indian consumers to invest in crypto without deduction of TDS. As much as 20 percent of active users in five foreign exchanges are Indians.”

Dileep Shenoy, Chairman of Bharat Web3 Association, remarked that virtual digital assets are a small part of the Web3 ecosystem, however, it is getting heightened interest because of multiple reasons.

He said, "There are 900 startups in the Indian ecosystem covering various aspects of blockchain, including decentralised finance, tax and audit companies."

According to Shenoy, it is a misconception to think that the Web3 ecosystem is not being funded. "Very recently, a study found that Web3 was getting more than e-commerce and other sectors," he said. Shenoy noted that there is now a new class of investors, who have joined the Bitcoin mining process adding that many of them are Indians.

"If we create an aura of uncertainty around crypto, the companies that are actually working in the Web3 phase, will all relocate to Delaware, Dublin, Dubai, and Singapore," he added.

The event also saw G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant speak of why India needs trustworthy partners in areas like technology warranting tariff restrictions in certain cases.