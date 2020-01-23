Tax revenue shortfall for FY20 estimated at over Rs 2 lakh crore: Report

Government's tax revenue shortfall for FY20 is estimated to be at around Rs 2 lakh crore, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The revenue shortfall from direct tax sources is being pegged at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 1.8 lakh crore, while that from indirect sources is estimated to be at around Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore, according to the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The government is reportedly assessing the revenue impact of tax relief proposals for the upcoming Budget.

In addition, sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has sought an assessment of the possible tax relief measures and of the revenue forgone from the Department of Revenue.

The report added that a final view on the tax proposals will be taken by the PMO by January 27-28.

Higher non-tax revenues are expected to cushion the shortfall in tax revenue in FY20, as per the report.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also laid down a strategy to push tax collections in the next two months, Moneycontrol reported on January 21. As per the report, measures suggested by the CBDT in this regard includes the identification of companies that have discrepancies in the payments of their GST and Income Tax.