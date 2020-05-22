App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tax refunds worth Rs 26,242 crore issued since April 1: CBDT

Income tax refunds amounting to Rs 14,632 crore have been issued to over 15.8 lakh assessees and corporate tax refunds to the tune of Rs 11,610 crore issued to over 1 lakh assesses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tax refunds worth Rs 26,242 crore have been issued to 16,84,298 lakh assessees for the period between April 1, 2020 to May 21, 2020, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on May 22.

Income tax refunds amounting to Rs 14,632 crore have been issued to over 15.8 lakh assessees and corporate tax refunds to the tune of Rs 11,610 crore issued to over 1 lakh assesses.

Last week, FM Sitharaman had announced a 25 percent reduction in TDS (tax deducted at source)/TCS (tax collected at source) rates for non-salaried payments,  the remaining months of the fiscal. The deadline for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 has also been extended till November 30, 2020.

Close

These measures unveiled by the government as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, were aimed at providing relief to taxpayers and companies amid the COVID-19 crisis.

related news

FM Sitharaman had said that the decision to slash TDS/TCS rates will release additional liquidity of around Rs 50,000 crore.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #Business #Central Board of Direct Taxes #Economy #Income Tax #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CISCE board to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1-14

CISCE board to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1-14

Tomato prices fall 3-year low at Rs 3-10/kg in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad wholesale markets

Tomato prices fall 3-year low at Rs 3-10/kg in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad wholesale markets

Suzuki Motorcycle's 50% dealership reopened following relaxation in lockdown

Suzuki Motorcycle's 50% dealership reopened following relaxation in lockdown

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.