App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tax rate cut for India Inc possible after GST collections stabilise: FM to industry

The target for GST collection, however, has been lowered to Rs 11.47 lakh crore in the revised estimates of 2018-19, from Rs 13.71 lakh crore budgeted initially

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The corporate sector will have to wait a little longer to enjoy a breather in corporate tax as the government is waiting for indirect tax collections via Goods and Services Tax (GST) to stabilise before lowering income tax rates for companies.

“The finance minister has promised that as the revenue collection, as in the GST goes up, he will rationalise the tax rate for the rest of the sector over the next few years,” Sandip Somany, president, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), an industry body, said after meeting Arun Jaitley.

The trade body had met the finance minister in the morning to “present the agenda for the next government”.

“We had fruitful discussions across wide range of subjects including taxation, job creation and other things that we should be doing as a country to increase industrial output. We also discussed various social schemes to help less affluent people which can be done as GST collections increase,” he told reporters.

related news

Modi government had announced in the union budget of 2015-16, that the government intended to reduce corporate tax rate from the current 30 percent to 25 percent in the coming years, phasing out exemptions for the companies.

Acting on the same, it lowered the tax rate for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to 25 percent, which had a turnover of less than Rs 50 crore, in 2016-17. The same was extended in 2018-19 to those MSMEs which had a turnover of Rs 250 crore.

After the move only 7,000 companies are in the 30 percent tax slab category, out of about 7 lakh companies which file returns.

The government had initially set an average target of over Rs 1 trillion GST collection per month in order to earn higher than Rs 13 trillion indirect taxes annually. The target, however, has been lowered to Rs 11.47 lakh crore in the revised estimates of 2018-19, from Rs 13.71 lakh crore budgeted initially. For 2019-20, the GST collection target has been budgeted at Rs 13.71 lakh crore.

The government, however, has been able to touch collection of Rs 1 trillion only during April and October (2018) and January (2019). While revenue in April was higher as businesses generally pay arrears for some of the previous months, mop-up in October was Rs 1 lakh crore due to the onset of the festive season.

The GST collection for the month of February was Rs 97,247 crore, lower than the amount collected in January. Between April and January, the government has collected Rs 9.71 lakh crore revenue from GST.

Achieving the revenue collection target is crucial as it has a direct bearing on the fiscal deficit, which is a gap between government's revenue and expenditure.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #corporate tax #India #Tax

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Bank of Baroda Slashes Lending Rate by 10 Basis Points, Loans to Get C ...

Sensex Surges 378 Points Tracking Positive Domestic Cues

Rajasthan Man Postpones Wedding to Pakistani Girl Amid Indo-Pak Tensio ...

Pininfarina Battista - The World's First Pure Electric Luxury Hyper GT ...

In Numbers | South Africa's All-rounder Conundrum Needs Sorting

IL&FS Board Charges Former Directors of Money Laundering, Criminal Int ...

Expecting Govt to Answer for Unfinished Works Has Become a New Trend, ...

Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedd ...

PUBG Mobile India Series: Finals Venue, Prize Breakdowns, Finalists An ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Narendra Modi's insensitive remark on dyslexia reaffirms India's narro ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

US to end preferential trade agreement with India: Donald Trump's prot ...

Windows Lite being worked on for dual-screen devices and Chrome OS com ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Australia w ...

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

Kesari song Ajj Singh Garjega: This one from the Akshay Kumar starrer ...

Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer Singh is Husband No 1

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

Ranveer Singh is talking babies and he’s looking for a bachcha party

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza wrap London schedule o ...

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.