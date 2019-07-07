App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tax proposals to yield additional Rs 30,000 crore in 2019-20, says Revenue Secretary

He said the exchequer will mobilise the additional resources by way of increase in duty and cess on petrol and diesel, and increased customs duty on gold and precious metals, besides higher surcharge on super-rich.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government will rake in an additional Rs 30,000 crore in revenue from higher tax imposed on super-rich and higher duties on petrol and diesel in current fiscal year, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said.

He said the exchequer will mobilise the additional resources by way of increase in duty and cess on petrol and diesel, and increased customs duty on gold and precious metals, besides higher surcharge on super-rich.

However, there will be some revenue loss on account of the increase in ambit of concessional corporate tax rate of 25 percent to companies having a turnover of Rs 400 crore as against Rs 250 crore earlier.

Close

The annual gain from increase in Special Additional Excise duty and road cess on petrol and diesel is Rs 30,000 crore. However, for the remaining nine months of the current fiscal, the government is expecting a revenue gain of Rs 22,000 crore. The surcharge on super rich is expected to fetch an additional Rs 12,000-13,000 crore.

related news

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in 2019-20 Budget, tabled in Parliament, proposed to increase surcharge from 15 percent to 25 percent on taxable income between Rs 2-5 crore and from 15 percent to 37 percent for income above Rs 5 crore. The exchequer is likely to forego a revenue of Rs 4,000 crore on account of the proposal to increase the ambit of lower corporate tax rate to cover 99.3 percent of Indian companies.

The government is estimated to get an additional Rs 3,000-4,000 crore from the hike in customs duty on gold and precious metals to 12.5 percent from 10 percent. However, this gain will be offset by lowering of customs duty on various other goods.

On net basis, Pandey said, the tax proposals in the Budget will yield the government an additional Rs 30,000 crore during the current fiscal.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 7, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.