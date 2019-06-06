App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tax officials seek Rs 1.5 lakh crore cut in Budget 2019 collection target: Report

Both direct and indirect tax departments are reportedly seeking a cut in collection targets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
E-file your ITR without Form 16 | Once all your tax dues or the differential amount has been paid off and everything matches as per Form 26AS, you can then e-file your tax returns without Form 16.
E-file your ITR without Form 16 | Once all your tax dues or the differential amount has been paid off and everything matches as per Form 26AS, you can then e-file your tax returns without Form 16.
Whatsapp

Tax officials might ask for a reduction of up to six percent, or Rs 1.5 lakh crore, in their income tax collection target in the upcoming Budget on July 5, according to a report by The Business Standard.

Both direct and indirect tax departments are seeking slash in collection targets, the report said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already expressed concerns over tax collections to officials.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news report.

related news

Direct tax officials will request the Finance Ministry to cut its target to Rs 60,000-70,000 crore, or 4.3-5.1 percent of the target set in the interim Budget, the report stated. This would lower the collection target to Rs 13 lakh crore from Rs 13.8 lakh crore. For FY19, direct tax collection was Rs 11.18 lakh crore, falling short of the Rs 12 lakh crore target.

Also read - Budget by the numbers | India’s economic activity at its lowest since 2013

The target for Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), which comes under indirect tax, might be slashed by Rs 70,000-80,000 crore. This would lower it by 11.5-13 percent from the target set in the interim Budget.

The economy has seen a slowdown, with GDP growth slipping to 5.8 percent in the last quarter of FY19.

The government is expected to make crucial tax reform announcements during the Budget, according to media reports.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 02:39 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.