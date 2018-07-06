App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tax evaders beware! Govt steps up measures to plug revenue leakages

The government has been taking action against businesses as it has also emerged that there is a mismatch between the details presented in the return filing forms GSTR 3B and GSTR1

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dodging taxes may not be easy under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The government is stepping up measures to not only plug revenue leakages but also protect interest of consumers.

As the implementation of GST completes one year, the finance ministry has detected tax evasion of more than Rs 2,100 crore, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Member, John Joseph, said today at an industry event.

“We are taking tax evasion seriously...so far we have detected evasion worth Rs 2,000 crore. In fact, in the last two-three days, tax evasion of Rs 100-150 crore or more has been caught,” Joseph said.

It is understood that eligible businesses have either been dodging tax payment or producing fake bills, Joseph said.

related news

CBIC, the apex indirect tax policy making body under finance ministry, and the IT backbone of the indirect tax system GST Network (GSTN) have started detailed data analytics across a number of data sets available with them.

With the data collated, the government has been taking action against businesses as it has also emerged that there is a mismatch between the details presented in the return filing forms GSTR 3B (summary form) and GSTR1 (sales form).

CBIC Member, Mahender Singh, who was also present at the event said that the government is working on a mechanism that will enable consumers to get in touch with the nearest tax jurisdiction and launch complaint against a dealer who is not paying tax or asking the consumer to pay more tax than required.

Towards this, CBIC has already developed a mobile app called 'GST Verify' that will help a consumer to verify if the person collecting tax from them is eligible to collect it or not. The app will also provide the details of the entity collecting GST and can be used all across the country.

“Every time you shop/eat/buy, check the bill if there is any GST amount mentioned. If yes, verify through this app if she/he is genuinely registered person or not. You save the amount shown as tax from the fraudster if he is cheating you,”  according to an official government statement.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 06:49 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GST

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.