App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2018 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tax collection jumps 18% to Rs 7,100 crore in NE in FY18: Minister

During the same fiscal, the Income Tax Department has brought 1.89 lakh more people under the ambit of tax net

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Northeast region has witnessed over 18 percent growth in direct tax collections at Rs 7,097 crore in 2017-18, Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said today. "The net tax collection was Rs 7,097 crore from the North East in 2017-18. This was a growth of 18.3 percent over the previous year," Shukla said at a press conference here.

During the same fiscal, the Income Tax Department has brought 1.89 lakh more people under the ambit of tax net, he added.

"With this, the total taxpayers in North East currently stands at around 7.38 lakh persons," Shukla said, adding that these figures do not include Sikkim.

He also informed that about 1.2 crore people in the seven states are exempted from the tax net as per section 10(26) of the Income Tax Act.

related news

As per section 10(26) of the Income Tax Act, a member of a Scheduled Tribe residing in any area specified in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution or in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura is exempted from paying tax on any income that accrues from any source in the area or state.

"We even cannot force them to file IT Returns. So, we have limitations in increasing the tax payable persons in this region. However, we are progressing well," the minister said.

He was in the city to review the performances of the IT department, banks and insurance institutions.

"We need to develop the e-connectivity more in North East. There are lapses in connectivity, which is affecting online return filing. This is our priority. We cannot give a timeline, but we will address it soon," Shukla added.
First Published on Jun 3, 2018 07:59 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Income Tax #India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.