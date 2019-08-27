Tax authorities should not over-reach to meet their targets: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman August 27 reiterated that tax officials should not over-reach in a bid to reach their targets, which she labelled as "not impossible but achievable".

The Finance Minister added that the country values entrepreneurs who run businesses of all sizes, and it was important that the tax administrators help facilitate their business rather than look at them with suspicion.

Sitharaman was addressing a press conference in Pune after a meeting with indirect and direct tax officials.

The FM also said she had met with the experts and the common people and added that the focus of the consultation was on homebuyers, about the industry in general and the simplification of the filing returns.

“We have associated with trade bodies and chartered accounts and addressed their issues,” said Sitharaman.

The FM's comments came after she announced a slew of measures on August 23 to boost the economy and facilitate ease of doing business. Even at that meeting, Sitharaman had made clear that tax officials had been asked to careful to not punish businessmen or hand out glaring sentences for small violations.

Her remarks, which have also been mirrored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, come as economy faces a massive slowdown, even as several businessmen have accused tax authorities of harassment.

The issue made national news after Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha committed recently ended his life, with his purported suicide note listing tax harassments as one of the reasons that had prompted him to take the decision.

At the press conference, Sitharaman also defended the Reserve Bank of India's decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, a move that some critics have labelled as a raid on the central bank's reserves.

The FM said the RBI's decision to transfer the reserves were in line with the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan panel report, which the central bank had itself commissioned.