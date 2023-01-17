 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel faced tough times in India in Q2FY23, in Europe in Q3: MD

Chandra R Srikanth
Jan 17, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

Narendran spoke to Moneycontrol’s Chandra Srikanth at Davos, discussing global supply shortages, steel demand, acquisitions and deleveraging plans.

TV Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Steel, said following a tough second quarter, the company’s India business has seen a margin improvement. The top official also indicated that the third quarter was toughest for the European steel market, but is now witnessing signs of improvement. Narendran spoke to Moneycontrol’s Chandra Srikanth at Davos, discussing global supply shortages, steel demand, acquisitions and deleveraging plans.

Give us a sense of the mood at Davos this time around—is it very pessimistic or are people hopeful of a pickup and uptake in China since they've opened up the economy now? What trends are you picking up?

It's been a bit of a mixed bag. If you talk to all the Indian delegates who are here, everyone's optimistic and rightly so. If you talk to the Europeans, they are quite pessimistic. The Americans are also waiting to see how long inflation will stay, but I think America has always displayed tremendous resilience and I expect it to bounce back. To me, the positives have been China. I've been hearing a lot of good stuff coming out of China. You know, over the last two, three years, I understand the savings rate in China was about 35 percent, compared to the 25 percent which is normal for them. And there's an expectation that all that will come into the consumption economy as well as into the travel economy. I'm told the requests to travel out of China on travel platforms are growing at three-digit rates, which is like more than 100 percent growth. So there's an enormous amount of pent-up demand, which is probably going to come out of China despite all the challenges they're facing. And that gives me a little bit more optimism than when I came to Davos. Japan has also been a fairly good story. So I think you're seeing many major economies also looking optimistic.

There are concerns that India's economic growth may slow down, hit by global supply shortages as well as high input costs. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also expected to stay hawkish given the elevated inflation. So given the confluence of these factors, what's your view on how this can impact the steel industry?

You know, even if you look at inflation in India, I think the worst is behind us. I think the last couple of months things have started dipping. Also, the inflation that we've seen is not something you've not seen in the past. I think if you look at the developed world, they have not seen this kind of inflation for a long time. So I think in India, things are a bit more under control than we've seen in the past and I think things will get better. As far as the steel industry is concerned, there are two factors. One is the demand side. And I think the demand side is strong because of the government's continued focus on infrastructure. I think that will continue because you have the elections next year as well. So the government will be keen to complete a lot of the projects that they've started. On the supply side, the cost pressures are there, because coking coal costs have been trending up. Iron ore prices have been going up, again reflecting what's happening in China. So there will be cost pressures on the steel industry, because as you saw from the numbers, most steel companies are not making money. And, hence, there's not much room to go down further. And even if you see in China, in the last four weeks, steel prices have gone up by almost $100. So I'm quite positive over the prospects of the industry over the next few quarters.

And what is the global steel outlook?