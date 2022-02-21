English
    Tata Power, RWE in pact to explore potential for development of offshore wind projects in India

    Partnership aims to support the establishment of a competitive and sustainable offshore wind market .

    Rachita Prasad
    February 21, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
    Tata Power Company and German energy company RWE have signed a pact to explore the potential for a joint development of offshore wind projects in India, the companies said in a joint press release on February 21. 

    Tata Power’s arm Tata Power Renewable Energy signed a memorandum of understanding with RWE Renewables GmbH, which has one of the largest portfolios in offshore wind to tap the opportunity arising from the government’s aim of achieving 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind installations by 2030.  

    “RWE is our ideal partner to support Tata Power’s plans to enhance and grow offshore wind business based on its global expertise in running and operating offshore wind projects. In view of the Indian government's heightened focus on offshore wind farms to address the country's expanding electricity demands, the collaboration becomes even more significant,” Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Power, was quoted as saying in the statement. 

    The companies said that they have complementary strengths that will enable them to build competitive offshore wind projects. 

    Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Wind Offshore of RWE Renewables, said, “India has excellent wind resources, which can help to meet the country’s increasing energy demands. If clear regulations and an effective tender scheme are in place, we expect India’s offshore wind industry will gain real momentum. RWE wants to be part of this development.” 

    India has a coastline of about 7,600 km surrounded which offers good prospects of harnessing offshore wind energy. The government is in the process of carrying out resource assessment, surveys and studies to facilitate developers for setting up offshore wind energy farms. 

    To facilitate the establishment of an offshore wind market in India, RWE and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited will conduct technical and commercial site assessments. In addition, the companies are looking into an evaluation of the Indian offshore wind supply chain and supporting infrastructure, such as ports and grid connections, to identify the local strengths as well as necessary development potential, the statement said. 

    RWE aims to triple its global offshore wind capacity from 2.4 GW to 8 GW  by 2030. The company plans to focus on markets in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific Region including India. 

    Tata Power has a total capacity of 4,909 megawatts (MW) out of which close to 1,854 MW is under implementation.

    At 1:25 PM, shares of Tata Power were trading at Rs 226.20, up 0.2% from previous close on BSE. 

     
    Tags: #Renewable #RWE #Tata Power #Tata Power Renewable Energy #wind
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 01:45 pm

