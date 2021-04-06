Tarun Bajaj shifted to revenue department; Bangalore Metro chief is new economic affairs secretary

As part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the Finance Ministry, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj was made Revenue Secretary, while the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ajai Seth will replace him as the economic affairs secretary.

These and other changes in bureaucratic posts were notified on April 6 by the Ministry of Personnel after approval by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet.

Bajaj has been the economic affairs secretary since April 30, 2020, and was one of the brains behind the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package and part of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's core team which drafted the 2021-22 Union Budget.

A 1988 batch Haryana-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Bajaj is a veteran of the Prime Minister's Office, having served there from April 2015 to April 2020.

Seth, a 1987 batch Karnataka-cadre IAS officer, is currently the MD of BMRC and has been serving the state administration continuously since 2008. Before that, he had a nearly four-year stint as an advisor in Asian Development Bank.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)