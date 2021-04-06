English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Tarun Bajaj shifted to revenue department; Bangalore Metro chief is new economic affairs secretary

Bajaj has been the economic affairs secretary since April 30, 2020, and was one of the brains behind the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package and part of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's core team which drafted the 2021-22 Union Budget.

Arup Roychoudhury
April 06, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST

As part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the Finance Ministry, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj was made Revenue Secretary, while the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ajai Seth will replace him as the economic affairs secretary.

These and other changes in bureaucratic posts were notified on April 6 by the Ministry of Personnel after approval by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet.

Bajaj has been the economic affairs secretary since April 30, 2020, and was one of the brains behind the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package and part of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's core team which drafted the 2021-22 Union  Budget.

A 1988 batch Haryana-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Bajaj is a veteran of the Prime Minister's Office, having served there from April 2015 to April 2020.

Seth, a 1987 batch Karnataka-cadre IAS officer, is currently the MD of BMRC and has been serving the state administration continuously since 2008. Before that, he had a nearly four-year stint as an advisor in Asian Development Bank.

Close
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #Ajai Seth #Appointments Committee of Cabinet #Economic Affairs #Finance Ministry #Nirmala Sitharaman #revenue #Tarun Bajaj
first published: Apr 6, 2021 02:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.