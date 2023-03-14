 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Targeting to run first bullet train in August 2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 14, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

“We have a target to run the first bullet train in August 2026 and open it up to a larger section by August 2027,” the minister said.

The government has set a target to run the first bullet train in August of 2026, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways of India said on March 14.

"First foundation pier for the bullet train was laid in August 2021 and 154 kms of bullet train’s piers have already been made in a short time frame of 1.5 years. Project is moving forward at fast pace,” the minister said at the CII Partnership Summit being held in Delhi.

The project was facing some challenges in Maharashtra, the minister said, adding, “the issues were taken care of when the government changed. Everything is moving as per plan now.”