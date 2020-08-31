172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|tamil-nadu-ranks-3rd-among-best-states-for-all-exports-cm-palaniswami-5774951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 08:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu ranks 3rd among best states for all exports: CM Palaniswami

The state's share in automobile exports stood at 46 percent and 19 percent in terms of garments and electronics exports, he said.

PTI

Tamil Nadu ranked third nationally among the best states for all exports, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

The state's share in automobile exports stood at 46 percent and 19 percent in terms of garments and electronics exports, he said.

"Tamil Nadu ranks third in the (Niti Aayog's) Export Preparedness Index 2020 and the list is based on four aspects, including government policy, conducive climate for trade, export environment and export status," the Chief Minister said.

Close

He wrote on Twitter that Gujarat topped the list followed by Maharashtra in the EPI 2020.

related news

The report of the first Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2020 was released by Niti Aayog in partnership with the Institute of Competitiveness, on Wednesday.

According to the report, six coastal states-Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala- feature in the top ten rankings, indicating the presence of strong enabling and facilitating factors to promote exports.

The report pointed out that at present, 70 percent of India's exports have been dominated by five states- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The report aims to identify challenges and opportunities besides encourage a facilitative regulatory framework.

The index ranked states on four key parameters policy, business ecosystem, export ecosystem and export performance.

On the policy parameters, Maharashtra topped the index followed by Gujarat and Jharkhand, while on business ecosystem parameters, Gujarat was ranked number one followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 07:15 am

tags #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.