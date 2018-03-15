App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 15, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu government to set up mega food parks across state: Dy CM Panneerselvam

The Mega Food Parks would be established in Theni, Virudhunagar, Tuticorin, Erode, Cuddalore, Salem, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai and Krishnagiri districts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said on Thursday that the Tamil Nadu government would soon set up mega food parks that would lead to creation of jobs in rural areas of the state.

In addition to the proposed Mega food parks, an 'Ultra Mega Food Park' would also be set up on a 450-acre land at Pelakuppam village in Villupuram district, he said during his budget speech in the Assembly here.

The mega food parks would evolve as hubs for food processing in fruits and vegetables, fisheries, dairy, poultry and meat by encouraging private investment and are expected to generate substantial employment in rural areas, he noted.

The Mega Food Parks would be established in Theni, Virudhunagar, Tuticorin, Erode, Cuddalore, Salem, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai and Krishnagiri districts.

Stating that a strong and dynamic food processing sector plays a vital role in reducing wastage in the farm sector, Panneerselvam said, "With an aim to creating conducive environment for the food processing industry, an exclusive food processing policy will be unveiled in 2018-19."

tags #Business #Economy #Tamil Nadu

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC