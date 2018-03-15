Tamil Nadu government to set up mega food parks across state: Dy CM Panneerselvam

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said on Thursday that the Tamil Nadu government would soon set up mega food parks that would lead to creation of jobs in rural areas of the state.

In addition to the proposed Mega food parks, an 'Ultra Mega Food Park' would also be set up on a 450-acre land at Pelakuppam village in Villupuram district, he said during his budget speech in the Assembly here.

The mega food parks would evolve as hubs for food processing in fruits and vegetables, fisheries, dairy, poultry and meat by encouraging private investment and are expected to generate substantial employment in rural areas, he noted.

The Mega Food Parks would be established in Theni, Virudhunagar, Tuticorin, Erode, Cuddalore, Salem, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai and Krishnagiri districts.

Stating that a strong and dynamic food processing sector plays a vital role in reducing wastage in the farm sector, Panneerselvam said, "With an aim to creating conducive environment for the food processing industry, an exclusive food processing policy will be unveiled in 2018-19."