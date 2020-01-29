App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu CM launches initiatives worth over Rs 1,000cr

Palaniswami inaugurated 92 power sub-stations established in different parts of the state, and constructed at a total estimated cost of Rs 1035.28 crore, an official release here said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched a series of initiatives estimated over Rs 1,000 crore in various sectors.

Palaniswami inaugurated 92 power sub-stations established in different parts of the state, and constructed at a total estimated cost of Rs 1035.28 crore, an official release here said.

He inaugurated the facilities through video conference from here, it added.

Further, he flagged off 240 new buses, valued at Rs 83 crore, meant for various transport undertakings in the state.

Among others, he inaugurated a bridge insuburban Vandalur.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 02:08 pm

