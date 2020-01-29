Tamil Nadu CM launches initiatives worth over Rs 1,000cr

Palaniswami inaugurated 92 power sub-stations established in different parts of the state, and constructed at a total estimated cost of Rs 1035.28 crore, an official release here said.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched a series of initiatives estimated over Rs 1,000 crore in various sectors.
He inaugurated the facilities through video conference from here, it added.
Further, he flagged off 240 new buses, valued at Rs 83 crore, meant for various transport undertakings in the state.Among others, he inaugurated a bridge insuburban Vandalur.