Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses 'growth' projects

Meanwhile, BJP state unit President Tamilisai Soundarrajan, underlined the party-led Centres' commitment to Tamil Nadu's growth.

PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari here and discussed various road and port projects concerning the state. Palaniswami, who holds the Highways and Minor Ports portfolio, also presented a memorandum to Gadkari in this regard, an official release said.

Meanwhile, BJP state unit President Tamilisai Soundarrajan, underlined the party-led Centres' commitment to Tamil Nadu's growth.

Responding to reporters' query about the meeting between Palaniswami and Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, she said "growth projects" regarding Tamil Nadu were discussed between the two leaders.

"As far as our BJP government is concerned, we want big growth projects to come to Tamil Nadu," she added. Among the big ticket projects in Tamil Nadu is the Salem-Chennai eight-lane expressway, a Central scheme that has witnessed strict opposition from some quarters, especially farmers, over land acquisition.
