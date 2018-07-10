App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Switzerland launches WTO action over US steel, aluminium tariffs

Under WTO rules, the United States has 60 days to settle the issue.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Switzerland has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization against US tariffs on steel and aluminium, it said on Tuesday, the eighth WTO member to start such a challenge.

"From Switzerland's point of view, the additional duties, which according to the US have been introduced to protect national security, are unjustified," the statement from the Swiss economy ministry said in a statement.

Under WTO rules, the United States has 60 days to settle the issue. After that time, Switzerland could escalate the dispute by asking the WTO to set up a panel of judges to adjudicate.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 02:48 pm

tags #Economy #Switzerland #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.