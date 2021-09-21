MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Swiss gold exports to India surged to 5-month high in August

Switzerland is the world’s largest bullion refining centre and transit hub and its data give insight into global demand trends. China and India are the largest consumers of gold.

Reuters
September 21, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST

Swiss exports of gold to India jumped to a five-month high in August while shipments to China fell, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.

Switzerland is the world’s largest bullion refining centre and transit hub and its data give insight into global demand trends. China and India are the largest consumers of gold.

Swiss gold exports

In 2020, Swiss shipments to China and India plunged as the coronavirus spread, and exports to India fell again this year when the Delta variant of the virus took hold there.

Following are numbers for August and comparisons.

Close

SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)

EXPORT (kg)

Aug-21 116,442

Jul-21 94,081

Aug-20 112,004

SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG)

To China To Hong Kong To India

Aug-21 18,200 2,085 70,294

Jul-21 20,000 6,129 36,502

Aug-20 10,000 0 20,163

* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.
Reuters
Tags: #Economy #Exports #Gold #India #Swiss Gold exports
first published: Sep 21, 2021 03:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.