    Sweden sees highest inflation rate since 1991

    Associated Press
    May 12, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
    Representative image

    Inflation in Sweden increased last month to its highest level since 1991, officials said Thursday, as countries worldwide grapple with surging prices exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

    The consumer price index rose 6.4% in April from a year ago and was up from 6.1% in March, according to official figures from Statistics Sweden.

    There was a continued widespread price increase in April, including food, household equipment, restaurant visits, and hotels, statistician Mikael Nordin said.

    High energy prices also were fueling inflation, a key factor in the rest of Europe and other parts of the world amid fears that the war may lead to an interruption of oil or natural gas supplies from Russia.

    Statistics Sweden said food prices increased, with meat and vegetables being the primary contributors to the hike. Clothing and books saw seasonal price increases, while furnishing and household equipment prices have now risen for six consecutive months.

    Prices also increased for home repairs and maintenance, transportation, and other goods and services, the agency said.

    Sweden, a member of the European Union, is not among the 19 countries that use the euro currency. Annual inflation in the eurozone hit a record-high 7.5% last month.

    The U.S. saw consumer prices jump 8.3% last month from a year ago, remaining close to a four-decade high.



    Associated Press
    Tags: #inflation #Sweden
    first published: May 12, 2022 04:12 pm
