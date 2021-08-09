MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

SWAYAM exams to be held on August 28, 29 by nodal testing agency

Courses delivered through SWAYAM are available free of cost to the learners, however learners wanting a SWAYAM certificate should register for the final proctored exams

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST
NEP_policy

University Grants Commission (UGC) on August 9 announced that the SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) examination for all non-technology courses at undergraduate/postgraduate level will be held on August 28 and 29.

This will be applicable for the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). Such courses enable unlimited participation through online learning.

SWAYAM was launched on July 2017 for equal access to quality education and increase in gross enrollment ratio in higher education. This platform promotes anyone, anywhere, anytime learning.

All the courses are interactive, prepared by teachers and are available free of cost to any learner. The education ministry has also launched a 2.0 version where SWAYAM will offer online degrees through top-ranking universities.

Students have to enroll on the registered website for the January to April semester.

Close

The candidates have been advised to not select the same date and time slot for multiple courses. This will be a proctored examination conducted by the National Testing Agency at designated exam centres across India.

UGC has also asked all universities to take into account these exam dates so that they don't clash with the other university examinations.

The courses hosted on SWAYAM are in four quadrants. This includes video lecture, specially prepared reading material that can be downloaded/printed, self-assessment tests and an online discussion forum for clearing the doubts.

When it comes to certifications, examinations conducted across 125 cities across India. Courses delivered through SWAYAM are available free of cost to the learners, however learners wanting a SWAYAM certificate should register for the final proctored exams that come at a fee and attend in-person at designated centres on specified dates.
Tags: #Business #Economy #education
first published: Aug 9, 2021 04:56 pm

