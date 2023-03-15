 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB crisis: Will Fed bite the bullet on halting rate hikes? Will India follow suit?

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

The run on the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US has led to increasing calls for the Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate rises. This also complicates policymaking for emerging market rate-setters.

Monetary policymakers are living in interesting times, as they cater to one crisis after another.

First, the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to throw all caution to the winds, slashing interest rates to record lows and expanding their balance sheets to record highs. They held steady, seeing through supply-side issues, deglobalisation and the US-China economic tussle. Meanwhile, demand stimuli pushed inflation higher.

Finally, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed inflation to decadal highs across the globe, leading to a coordinated and sharp withdrawal of pandemic era easy policies.

Until last week, it seemed that developed market central banks, starting with the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, were due to embark on another set of rate hikes as fears of a global recession seemed unfounded after a spate of robust economy data and following the China opening.