SVAMITVA Yojna enhanced rural economy's strength, to be implemented at national level: PM Modi

Addressing virtually a function in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh, Modi said after the successful implementation of the SVAMITVA Yojna on a pilot basis in some states, it will be implemented at the national level for ensuring the development of rural areas.

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
The SVAMITVA Yojna, a scheme towards establishment of clear ownership of property, has enhanced strength of the rural economy and it will write a new chapter of development of villages in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

"It will become an example of Gram Swaraj in the country," he said. The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme was launched by the prime minister on April 24, 2020 as a central sector scheme to promote a socio-economically empowered and self-reliant rural India.

The scheme aims at establishment of clear ownership of property in rural areas by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing record of rights’ to eligible households by issuing legal ownership cards to them.

Under the pilot project, the scheme was successfully implemented in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka.

Now, it will be rolled out in the entire country to provide property cards to people, Modi said.

He said that till now, property cards for over 22 lakh families have been prepared in these states, while in Madhya Pradesh, they have been given to over 1.70 lakh families in more than 3,000 villages.

He also said the SVAMITVA Yojna will save villagers from borrowing money from third parties and now, on the basis of their property papers, they will get loans from banks.

The drone, which some people call a "chota helicopter" (small helicopter), will totally change the face of development of the villages, the prime minister added.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #rural economy
first published: Oct 6, 2021 02:08 pm

