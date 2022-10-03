Suzlon Energy: Rights issue will help firm get over its past of huge debt, says CFO

live bse live

Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd, which suffered the sudden loss of its founder-chairman Tulsi Tanti, is gearing up for a Rs 1,200 rights issue that opens on October 11.

As the company grapples with the loss of its leader, the company’s management, backed by the Tanti family, is ensuring that business and the upcoming rights issue are not impacted, Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Mody told Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad. Mody answers some key questions ahead of the right issue.

Edited excerpts:

Mr Tanti’s sudden demise comes at a time when Suzlon was heading for a rights issue. How is the management handling the situation?

It is a big loss for all of us at Suzlon. Mr Tanti put in place an empowered management team and we are ensuring on our part that it is business as usual. The promoter group has re-confirmed their participation in the proposed rights issue. They have expressed their intention to subscribe to the full extent of their rights entitlement. The plan will move ahead as planned before.

What is the rationale behind the rights issue?

The main objective of the rights issue is essentially to pay down the debt that is there in the company. The debt was substantially reduced to around Rs 3,000 crore after the refinancing that we did in May 2022. We will use Rs 900 crore of the Rs 1200 crore-rights issue to repay the debt which will make us much healthier with a leaner and meaner balance sheet. It will help the company get over the past where it was dealing with a large debt for the last ten years.

But why raise funds through a rights issue, why not any other route?

Suzlon has a large retail shareholder base. We looked at other options but any additional equity issue to an institution would mean that there would be a dilution for the existing shareholders. We'd rather offer the right to existing shareholders. I am assuming that the promoters will subscribe to their share of rights. The Tanti family is committed to subscribing to the full extent of their entitlement. Assuming full subscription, their holding will remain unchanged at around 15%.

After the refinancing in May 2022 when Rural Electrification Corporation and IREDA took over the debt from your earlier lenders, what is your repayment schedule?

Under the existing contracts, we have a monthly repayment cycle which matches the cash flow. That is being serviced on a timely basis. It's an eight-and-a-half-year facility at 9.5%. In addition to that, this rights issue will only further reduce it.

The wind energy capacity addition has been consistently declining since FY2018, except for one year in between in FY20. Is it a struggle to get orders?

No, it's not a struggle. I mean, if you look at last year (FY22), Suzlon did 800 MW while the industry as a whole did about 1.41-1.5 Gigawatts (GW). We almost had a 50% market share. We believe that the industry will grow. The government aims to have a renewable energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030, of which about 140 GW will be in wind.

Only 40 GW of wind energy has been set up so far, so another 100GW will have to be delivered as per the country’s goals in the next eight years. That may seem ambitious; I kind of agree that you can't do 12 GW a year. But even if you do half, then there will be policy initiatives that will help us achieve that.

The government has taken away all the incentives that were given in the past. Then what will drive growth in the sector?

ISTS (inter-state transmission system projects) charges have been waived off for renewable energy projects, which helps the industry. The biggest thing is that the reverse auction for the wind sector will be stopped, as per the recent statement of the MNRE Secretary. So clearly the sector is on the radar.

After the debt restructuring, would the company be profitable in FY23?

We had a good first quarter (Q1) and we were profitable in FY22. Obviously, our finance costs as a result of the refinancing plus the rights would reduce substantially which will add to the bottom line.