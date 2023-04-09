Surprise pause by MPC: Are we at the end of interest rate hike cycle?

In a surprise move, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent as against the market expectation of 25bps hike. Globally central banks (Fed, BoE, ECB) continued with the rate hikes to tackle persistent inflationary pressures; despite the recent episode of bank failures in the US.

MPC's decision in favour of a pause came despite elevated headline inflation numbers in last two months (January and February 2023) breaching the upper tolerance level, high sticky core inflation above 6 percent while domestic growth has been holding up quite well. The pause may reflect MPC members' intention of not upsetting the growth momentum despite persistent high inflation.

The MPC continued with the ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance, which could perhaps provide an elbow room to raise rates later which would be data-dependent. The Governor in his statement and post policy conference emphasized that MPC would remain watchful and could take further action as required based on evolving growth-inflation dynamics.

Governor Das emphasised that the “pause” is limited to this meeting and should not be viewed as a “pivot”. However, for all practical purposes, macro conditions would have to change significantly from current levels to trigger further rate hikes by the RBI. We therefore see an “extended pause” as the most likely scenario if the rate hiking cycle has not already come to an end. However, we do not think that any downward turn in the rate cycle is on the cards.

Going forward, headline inflation could see some moderation due to favourable base effect, however persistent high core inflation remains a concern. The impact of past rate hikes and moderation in WPI inflation will help to bring down core inflation in the coming months but the pace will be gradual. The rising uncertainty in international financial markets and imported inflation pressures (recent output cut by OPEC+ pushing up energy prices) could pose upside risk to inflation expectation. Moreover, weather related shocks with a possibility of the occurrence of El Nino condition could throw upside surprises to food inflation. CPI inflation is projected at 5.2 percent for FY24. Indian economy is estimated to grow by 7 percent in FY23 as per the second advance estimate released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). Private consumption and public investment were the major drivers of growth. The high frequency growth indicators such as GST collection, PMI services, IIP, credit growth, automobile sales indicate that growth has been holding up quite well. As the external demand conditions remain weak, domestic growth impulses are necessary for sustaining aggregate demand.

Capital goods, metals, cement beneficiaries of Budget 2022, says Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities The recent episode of bank failures in major economies has aggravated concerns surrounding the global growth slowdown. India cannot be entirely decoupled from these global events. Amidst the global headwinds and growing risks from external sector, the budgetary focus on capital spending would support the domestic economy. The government’s thrust on capital expenditure, above trend capacity utilisation in manufacturing, double digit credit growth and the moderation in commodity prices are expected to bolster manufacturing and investment activity. The RBI increased the real GDP projection to 6.5 percent for FY24 (earlier projection was 6.4 percent) which is higher than street expectations. But Dr Patra mentioned that this needs to be seen in the light of change in the base for the last year and impact on next exports due to change in oil price assumption. Reacting to the surprise move, interest rate sensitive stocks especially real estate saw sharp uptick. Lifting real GDP projection by 10bps to 6.5 percent for FY24 while lowering CPI inflation estimates from 5.3 percent to 5.2 percent in FY24 was seen as positive by the market. The 10-year Indian Gsec yield fell 9bps to 7.2 percent in reaction to the status-quo in interest rate. The underlying question remains – are we done with the rate hikes? Continuing with the ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance, could provide an elbow room to take one more rate hike later which would be data-dependent, forward growth-inflation dynamics and upside risks to food inflation emanating due to unseasonal/deficient rains in case of El Nino conditions. Globally also the rate tightening cycle is now at its fag end. After raising the repo rate by 250bps, RBI seems to have adopted a wait-and-watch approach, as it assesses the lagged impact of monetary tightening. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Deepak Jasani is the Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.