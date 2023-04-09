 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Surprise pause by MPC: Are we at the end of interest rate hike cycle?

Deepak Jasani
Apr 09, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST

The pause may reflect MPC members' intention of not upsetting the growth momentum despite persistent high inflation.

RBI

In a surprise move, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent as against the market expectation of 25bps hike. Globally central banks (Fed, BoE, ECB) continued with the rate hikes to tackle persistent inflationary pressures; despite the recent episode of bank failures in the US.

MPC's decision in favour of a pause came despite elevated headline inflation numbers in last two months (January and February 2023) breaching the upper tolerance level, high sticky core inflation above 6 percent while domestic growth has been holding up quite well. The pause may reflect MPC members' intention of not upsetting the growth momentum despite persistent high inflation.

The MPC continued with the ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance, which could perhaps provide an elbow room to raise rates later which would be data-dependent. The Governor in his statement and post policy conference emphasized that MPC would remain watchful and could take further action as required based on evolving growth-inflation dynamics.

Governor Das emphasised that the “pause” is limited to this meeting and should not be viewed as a “pivot”. However, for all practical purposes, macro conditions would have to change significantly from current levels to trigger further rate hikes by the RBI. We therefore see an “extended pause” as the most likely scenario if the rate hiking cycle has not already come to an end. However, we do not think that any downward turn in the rate cycle is on the cards.