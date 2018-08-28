App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suresh Prabhu discusses civil aviation issues with Arun Jaitley



PTI @moneycontrolcom

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu today met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and discussed various issues related to the civil aviation sector. Without elaborating, Prabhu said that Jaitley was "positive" about most of the issues.

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of high fuel prices impacting the profitability of domestic airlines and efforts to bolster national carrier Air India.

"Had a meeting with FM Shri @arunjaitley ji along with my colleague Shri @jayantsinha ji. Discussed about @MoCA_GoI matters related to Finance Ministry. FM positive about most of the issues...," Prabhu said in a tweet.

Details about the discussions at the meeting could not be immediately ascertained.

Battling tough business conditions amid high fuel prices and intense competition, airlines have been pitching for bringing jet fuel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

Jaitley is also heading the Air India Specific Alternate Mechanism.

After the proposed strategic disinvestment of loss-making Air India failed to take off in May, the government is now working on ways to revive the fortunes of the airline.

On Monday, SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh said the domestic airline industry is in "great stress" as it is grappling with high fuel prices and fall in rupee.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 09:15 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Civil Aviation #Economy #India #Suresh Prabhu

