App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suresh Prabhu calls for collective action to revitalise WTO without undermining core principles

Prabhu stated this at the G-20 Trade Ministers Meeting held at Mar del Plata, Argentina last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has called for collective action to revitalise the World Trade Organisation (WTO) without undermining its core principles of consensus building, inclusiveness and transparency, an official statement said Tuesday.

Prabhu stated this at the G-20 Trade Ministers Meeting held at Mar del Plata, Argentina last week.

He also emphasised that the global trade and economic situation currently was at a critical stage due to the ongoing trade tensions, driven by protectionist and unilateral measures by some countries.

The minister make a case for working together for enhancing confidence in international trade through dialogue and collaborations.

related news

He has underlined that as developing and least developed countries suffer consequential collateral damage due to trade conflicts, resolution of differences through dialogue between the parties should be promoted.

Prabhu urged the G-20 members to change the narrative on trade by focusing on the potential of services.

"Prabhu called for collective action for revitalising WTO without undermining its core principles of special and differential treatment, consensus building, inclusiveness and transparency," the commerce ministry's statement said.

Further, the Indian minister stated that there is the need to reduce non-tariff barriers that are more trade distorting than customs duties.

"He urged G-20 to support transfer of technology, research, promote agri services and responsible investment in agri businesses with an aim to encouraging greater value addition for MSMEs," it said.

Prabhu also urged to work towards closing gaps in the digital divide within and across nations through capacity building measures, technology adaptation and meaningful investments.

The deliberations of trade ministers of G-20 will feed into the G-20 Leaders Declaration which will be adopted at the G-20 Summit on 30 November – 1 December in Buenos Aires in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate, it added.

The G20 members include India, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, EU, France, Gemaany, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, UK and the US.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 03:42 pm

tags #Economy #India #Suresh Prabhu #WTO

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.