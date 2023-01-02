Supreme Court upholds the 2016 decision on demonetisation by 4:1 majority verdict

The Supreme Court on January 2 upheld the Union government’s November 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

The court said Section 26(2) of the RBI Act could not be struck down as unconstitutional on the ground of excessive delegation while adding that there were inbuilt safeguards.

According to the apex court cause-list, or the list of business of the court, there were two judgments, one by Justice BR Gavai and another by Justice BV Nagarathna.

Supreme Court Justice Gavai said the power available to the Centre under Section 2(26) of the RBI Act could be exercised on all series of bank notes.

Justice Gavai further said that it appears from records that the there was a consultation between the central government and the RBI. The decision-making process could not be faulted because the proposal emanated from the central government. He added that the notification did not suffer from any flaws and was not unreasonable.

Giving out a dissenting judgement, Justice Nagarathna said that Justice Gavai's judgement did not consider that only the RBI’s Board could recommend demonetisation. She added that powers of the central government to demonetise had to be exercised through a legislative process.

"Parliament is often referred to a nation in miniature. It could not be left alone on such a subject of importance," Nagarathna said. She added that the powers of the Centre being vast, it should be exercised in a plenary purpose. Discussion with respect to demonetisation was required and ordinance or legislation was required for demonetisation.

She concluded saying that the demonetisation notification was unlawful.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.)