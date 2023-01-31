 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Sugar production to fall 5% to 340 lakh tonnes in 2022-23; more diversion of cane juice to ethanol making

PTI
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

In a statement, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said sugar production in 2022-23 is estimated at around 340 lakh tonnes after diversion of 45 lakh tonnes of sweetener towards ethanol manufacturing.

Representative image.

India's sugar production is estimated to fall 5 per cent during 2022-23 marketing year ending September to 340 lakh tonnes as more quantity of sugarcane juice is being diverted for production of ethanol, according to industry body ISMA.

Sugar production stood at 358 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year (October-September).

In a statement, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said sugar production in 2022-23 is estimated at around 340 lakh tonnes after diversion of 45 lakh tonnes of sweetener towards ethanol manufacturing. Sugarcane juice/syrup and B-molasses are being diverted to ethanol making.

In the previous 2021-22 marketing year, 32 lakhs tonnes of sweetener were diverted towards manufacturing of ethanol for blending with petrol.