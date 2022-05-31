English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Sugar production rises 15% to record 35.24 million tons so far this year: NFCSFL

    Sugar production stood at 30.63 million tonne in the year-ago period. The sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

    PTI
    May 31, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Sugar production in India, the world's largest producer and second-largest exporter, rose 15 per cent to a record 35.24 million tonne till May 30 in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year on higher output in Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to the data released by cooperative body NFCSFL on Tuesday.

    Sugar production stood at 30.63 million tonne in the year-ago period. The sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

    The sugar output achieved so far is much higher than the total output of 31.12 million tonne in the entire 2020-21 marketing year. According to the data by the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSFL), another 4-5 lakh tonne of sugar is expected to be produced by the end of the current marketing year.

    Of the total sugar manufactured, sugar output in Maharashtra -- the country's leading producing state -- rose to 13.68 million tonne till May 30 of the current marketing year, compared to 10.63 million tonne in the year-ago period. Sugar production in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second-largest producer, however, remained lower at 10.22 million tonne so far this year against 11.01 million tonne in the year-ago period.

    The production in Karnataka rose to 5.92 million tonne from 4.25 million tonne, the data showed. Till May 30, crushing operations were still on in about 50-odd mills, mostly in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

    Close

    Related stories

    The government has capped sugar exports at 10 million tonne in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year as a precautionary step to ensure enough availability of the sweetener during the festival season in October-November.
    PTI
    Tags: #Economy #India #sugar
    first published: May 31, 2022 02:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.