Sugar prices improve on strong demand, tight supply

Sugar prices went up by Rs 50 per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital today following strong demand from bulk consumers as well as retailers amid tight supplies.

Marketmen said brisk buying by stockists and bulk consumers in view of festive season amid approaching new month amid tight supplies from mills, mainly attributed the rise in sugar prices. Sugar ready M-30 and S-30 prices hardened by Rs 50 each to finish the day at Rs 3,420-3,540 and Rs 3,410-3,530 per quintal.

Mill delivery M-30 and S-30 prices also rose by Rs 35 each to conclude at Rs 3,160-3,310 and Rs 3,150-3,300 per quintal respectively.

In the mill gate section, sugar Budhana and Thanabhavan traded higher by Rs 35 each to Rs 3,215 and Rs 3,205, while Asmoli, Dorala, Khatuli and Sakoti advanced by Rs 30 each to Rs 3,290, Rs 3,220, Rs 3,310 and Rs 3,190 per quintal respectively.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal)

Sugar retail markets - Rs 35-40 per kg.

Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,420-3,540, S-30 Rs 3,410-3,530.

Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,160-3,310, S-30 Rs 3,150-3,300.

Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,220, Kinnoni Rs 3,310, Asmoli Rs 3,290, Dorala Rs 3,220, Budhana Rs 3,215, Thanabhavan Rs 3,205, Dhanora Rs 3,290, Simbholi Rs 3,280, Khatuli Rs 3,310, Dhampur N.A., Sakoti 3,190, Modinagar 3,210, Shamli 3,180, Malakpur Rs 3,180, Ramala NA (not available), Anupshaher NA, Baghpat NA, Morna NA, Chandpur NA, Nazibabad NA and Nanota NA.