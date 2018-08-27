App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sugar prices improve on strong demand, tight supply

Marketmen said brisk buying by stockists and bulk consumers in view of festive season amid approaching new month amid tight supplies from mills.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sugar prices went up by Rs 50 per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital today following strong demand from bulk consumers as well as retailers amid tight supplies.

Marketmen said brisk buying by stockists and bulk consumers in view of festive season amid approaching new month amid tight supplies from mills, mainly attributed the rise in sugar prices. Sugar ready M-30 and S-30 prices hardened by Rs 50 each to finish the day at Rs 3,420-3,540 and Rs 3,410-3,530 per quintal.

Mill delivery M-30 and S-30 prices also rose by Rs 35 each to conclude at Rs 3,160-3,310 and Rs 3,150-3,300 per quintal respectively.

In the mill gate section, sugar Budhana and Thanabhavan traded higher by Rs 35 each to Rs 3,215 and Rs 3,205, while Asmoli, Dorala, Khatuli and Sakoti advanced by Rs 30 each to Rs 3,290, Rs 3,220, Rs 3,310 and Rs 3,190 per quintal respectively.

related news

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal)

Sugar retail markets - Rs 35-40 per kg.

Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,420-3,540, S-30 Rs 3,410-3,530.

Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,160-3,310, S-30 Rs 3,150-3,300.

Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,220, Kinnoni Rs 3,310, Asmoli Rs 3,290, Dorala Rs 3,220, Budhana Rs 3,215, Thanabhavan Rs 3,205, Dhanora Rs 3,290, Simbholi Rs 3,280, Khatuli Rs 3,310, Dhampur N.A., Sakoti 3,190, Modinagar 3,210, Shamli 3,180, Malakpur Rs 3,180, Ramala NA (not available), Anupshaher NA, Baghpat NA, Morna NA, Chandpur NA, Nazibabad NA and Nanota NA.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Economy #India #sugar

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.