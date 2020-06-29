App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sugar export from Maharashtra hit due to lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has slowed down the export process, Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation Chairman Jayprakash Dandegaonkar said.

PTI

Nearly 36 lakh tonne sugar has been exported from Maharashtra between January and June this year as against the target of 60 lakh tonne during the period, an official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has slowed down the export process, Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation Chairman Jayprakash Dandegaonkar said.

Nearly 570 lakh tonne sugarcane was crushed by 144 sugar mills in the state from November 2019 to June this year and 63 lakh tonne sugar was produced so far, he said.

Close

"The export of 36 lakh tonne is completed. Various deals have been signed for another six lakh tonne and sugar is being moved out of the godowns for export, Dandegaonkar said.

related news

So far, most of the sugar has been exported to Indonesia and Iran, he informed.

From January to June last year, 952 lakh tonne of sugarcane was crushed to produce 107 lakh tonne sugar, he added.

The sugarcane crushing generally begins from November and goes on till March.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Coonavirus #Economy #export #India #lockdown #Maharashtra #sugar

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Kerala SSLC result 2020 | Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC result 2020 | Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 on keralaresults.nic.in

Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.