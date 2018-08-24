App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sudden depreciation or appreciation of Rupee not good : SBI

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an ICC seminar here today, Ghosh said that the rupee had experienced an orderly depreciation as it moved from Rs 64 to a dollar to Rs 70 over a span of five to six months.

Group economic advisor of the State Bank of India (SBI), Soumya Kanti Ghosh said that any sudden appreciation or depreciation of the rupee was not good as it adds volatility in the market.

Whether the rupee touches Rs 72, it hardly matters, he said. Relating to GDP growth, he said as per SBI research estimates, in the first quarter it was expected to be 7.7 percent in the first quarter and 7.5 percent for the full fiscal.

On dual control of public sector banks (PSBs) by RBI and the government, he said "the apex bank has enough powers to control them. PSBs are subject to more audits than private banks".

Governance of any bank is ownership neutral, he said. The dual impact of demonetisation and GST in the economy was over, according to him.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 02:50 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #State Bank of India

