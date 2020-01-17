App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Successful disinvestment of BPCL, CONCOR to lay foundation for much bigger stake sell programme: SC Garg

From the perspective of non-tax income and receipts, 2019-20 will be an eventful year witnessing some extra-ordinarily positive events and a few misses, Garg said in a blog.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Successful disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum, Container Corporation of India and Shipping Corporation will lay the foundation of a much ambitious programme for stake sale in the central public sector undertakings, Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on January 17.

From the perspective of non-tax income and receipts, 2019-20 will be an eventful year witnessing some extra-ordinarily positive events and a few misses, Garg said in a blog.

"Initiation of strategic stake sale in BPCL, CONCOR and SCI was a path-breaking measure and if carried to its logical end, privatisation agenda, stalled for last more than 15 years, would come back on track.

Close

"These three transactions would lay foundation for a much more ambitious programme of disinvestment of central public sector undertakings," he said.

related news

The former finance secretary also noted that if this larger and more ambitious programme of strategic disinvestment can be announced, company by company in the Budget 2020-21, it would send very clear and positive message.

He pointed out that another extremely positive outcome for the government was the receipt of extra-ordinarily large surplus transfer from the RBI.

The government received about Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which was higher than the transfer received in the last three years together.

"It is unlikely to continue in 2020-21, but if the RBI does not end up retaining any part of surplus in 2020-21 distribution, the government can expect to get about Rs 90,000 crore.

"If RBI retains, it might be about Rs 10,000 crore less," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #BPCL #Business #Container Corporation of India #Economy #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.