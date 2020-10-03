172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|subsidies-wont-help-boost-exports-need-to-focus-on-quality-scale-to-meet-1-trillion-goal-piyush-goyal-5918181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Subsidies won't help boost exports; need to focus on quality, scale to meet $1 trillion goal: Piyush Goyal

He exhorted exporters and the industry as a whole to target USD 1 trillion worth of shipments. "Why can't we aim for USD 1 trillion exports from India. We certainly can. I see no reason, (why) we cannot. For that we need to be clear on actionable items (and) subsidies are never going to get us there, I am very very clear about that," he said.

PTI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said quality, technology and scale of production will help India take its annual exports to USD 1 trillion and not government subsidies.

He exhorted exporters and the industry as a whole to target USD 1 trillion worth of shipments. "Why can't we aim for USD 1 trillion exports from India. We certainly can. I see no reason, (why) we cannot. For that we need to be clear on actionable items (and) subsidies are never going to get us there, I am very very clear about that," he said.

"At least in my six years of engagement, I have not found subsidies to be the solution for India's problems. I think it's quality, technology, growth, scale; and sometimes for a short period you may need to give a little thrust or support. But if they are looking at literally running a long term engagement with the world on subsidy, it is not going to work," he said.

The minister was speaking at a webinar on strategies for alleviating policy constraints for exports in select sectors. He said there is a need to identify areas where sensible policies can help take exports to USD 1 trillion.

First Published on Oct 3, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #Economy #India

